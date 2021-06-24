Hydrogen Generation Market Worth USD 220.37 Billion by 2028; Partnership Agreement of NEOM and ACWA Power with Air Products for Green Ammonia Production Plant to Bolster Business: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydrogen generation market is expected to reach USD 220.37 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The market is set to gain traction from the high demand for fuel cell-based buses and electric vehicles (EVs), especially in North America and Asia Pacific. In December 2019, Hyundai, for instance, planned to invest around USD 6 billion in the development of hydrogen fuel cell technology to increase the sales of electric vehicles worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a study, titled, "Hydrogen Generation Market, 2021-2028." The study further mentions that the market size was USD 145.67 billion in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact :

The pandemic has severely affected the global hydrogen generation industry, owing to decreased demand and cash-flow among regional players and traders. However, a number of policymakers have announced proposals to take advantage of the reduced carbon emission levels brought about by the closure of the manufacturing and transportation industries, boosting demand for clean fuel alternatives. For example, in December 2020, the Japanese government announced a new fund worth more than USD 19 billion as part of the COVID-19 stimulus package for the hydrogen industry. This will improve the outlook of this market during the coronavirus outbreak.

Segment-

Ammonia Production Segment to Lead Backed by its Economic Feasibility

In terms of application, the market is divided into power generation, transportation, methanol production, petroleum refinery, ammonia production, and others. Amongst these, the ammonia production generated 37.9% hydrogen generation market share in 2020. The segment is set to retain its dominant position in the near future owing to the increasing usage of hydrogen in the ammonia plants across the globe. Besides, ammonia is experiencing high popularity because of its cost-effective nature and easy adoption.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the growth drivers and obstacles in the market?

Which companies would lead the market in terms of revenue?

What are the key strategies adopted by the companies?

How will the ruling bodies promote the usage of hydrogen generation processes?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption of Desulfurization in Refining Industry to Boost Growth

To reduce the emissions of sulfur oxides and acid rain, a process called desulfurization is followed. It helps in lowering the sulfur content in hydrocarbons and hence requires hydrogen. This gas is extensively used by the refining industry to break up heavy hydrocarbons. The regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing strict laws and regulations on the application of heavier hydrocarbons, as well as to reduce the emissions in the atmosphere. Such factors are expected to augment the hydrogen generation market growth in the coming years. However, the technologies required for generation of hydrogen are expensive. It may obstruct the market growth.

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Fueled by Increasing Refinery Operations

Geographically, Asia Pacific procured USD 50.27 billion in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rising refinery operations in the countries such as China, South Korea, and India to meet the increasing demand for fuels. Japan, for instance, declared that it has planned to bring about 6,000 fuel cell cars and 100 fuel cell buses on the road by the end of 2020. This proves that the popularity of generation systems for hydrogen would surge in this region.

In Europe, the countries are persistently investing hefty amounts of money in the development of hydrogen projects. They are looking forward to achieving the targets set by the European Commission to encourage the adoption of sustainable and clean energy sources in future. This would further accelerate the demand for hydrogen generation systems. North America, on the other hand, would showcase considerable growth during the forthcoming years backed by the implementation of strict norms by the governments to curb the emissions of greenhouse gases.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Bagging New Orders to Gain Competitive Edge

The major companies present in the market are mainly engaging in receiving new orders from the industry giants for their in-house hydrogen generation systems. As the number of new hydrogen facilities is increasing, the demand for such systems is also surging rapidly. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

July 2020: Air Products signed an agreement to join forces with NEOM and ACWA Power to construct a green hydrogen-based ammonia production plant worth about USD 5 billion in Saudi Arabia. The facility will produce 650 tons of hydrogen by utilizing electrolysis by 2025

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the hydrogen generation system providers operating in the market. They are as follows:

Air Liquide (France)

Air Products (US)

Iwatani Corporation (Japan)

Hydrogenics (Canada)

Linde (UK)

Praxair, Inc (US)

Messer Group (Germany)

Showa Denko K.K. (Japan)

Epoch Energy Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Idroenergy Spa (Italy)

McPhy (France)

Proton OnSite (US)

LNI Swissgas (Switzerland)

Airgas (US)

Parker Hannifin (US)

FuelCell Energy (US)

