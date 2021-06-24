 Skip to main content

Director/PDMR shareholding

Globe Newswire  
June 24, 2021 6:18am   Comments
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

June 23, 2021

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 21, 2021 in respect of the first quarter of 2021, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), as set out below. Details of the LTIP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2020 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of notional dividend shares acquired Price per Share
Ben van Beurden 21 June 2021 RDSA 5,683.67 EUR 16.80
Jessica Uhl 21 June 2021 RDS.A 1,633.46 USD 40.48
Harry Brekelmans 21 June 2021 RDSA 1,688.66 EUR 16.80
Ronan Cassidy 21 June 2021 RDSB 1,531.04 GBP 13.62
Donny Ching 21 June 2021 RDSA 1,258.82 EUR 16.80
Wael Sawan 21 June 2021 RDSA 1,926.17 EUR 16.80
Huibert Vigeveno 21 June 2021 RDSA 1,373.51 EUR 16.80
Maarten Wetselaar 21 June 2021 RDSA 1,688.66 EUR 16.80

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 16.80
Volume 5,683.67
Total 95,485.66
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

5,683.67
16.80
95,485.66
Date of transaction 21/06/2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Jessica
Last Name(s) Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
Identification Code US7802592060
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency USD
Price 40.48
Volume 1,633.46
Total 66,122.46
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

1,633.46
40.48
66,122.46
Date of transaction 21/06/2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 16.80
Volume 1,688.66
Total 28,369.49
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

1,688.66
16.80
28,369.49
Date of transaction 21/06/2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency GBP
Price 13.62
Volume 1,531.04
Total 20,852.76
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

1,531.04
13.62
20,852.76
Date of transaction 21/06/2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 16.80
Volume 1,258.82
Total 21,148.18
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

1,258.82
16.80
21,148.18
Date of transaction 21/06/2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 16.80
Volume 1,926.17
Total 32,359.66
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

1,926.17
16.80
32,359.66
Date of transaction 21/06/2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 16.80
Volume 1,373.51
Total 23,074.97
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

1,373.51
16.80
23,074.97
Date of transaction 21/06/2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Maarten
Last Name(s) Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 16.80
Volume 1,688.66
Total 28,369.49
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

1,688.66
16.80
28,369.49
Date of transaction 21/06/2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue



