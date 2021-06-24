Director/PDMR shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

June 23, 2021

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 21, 2021 in respect of the first quarter of 2021, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), as set out below. Details of the LTIP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2020 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of notional dividend shares acquired Price per Share Ben van Beurden 21 June 2021 RDSA 5,683.67 EUR 16.80 Jessica Uhl 21 June 2021 RDS.A 1,633.46 USD 40.48 Harry Brekelmans 21 June 2021 RDSA 1,688.66 EUR 16.80 Ronan Cassidy 21 June 2021 RDSB 1,531.04 GBP 13.62 Donny Ching 21 June 2021 RDSA 1,258.82 EUR 16.80 Wael Sawan 21 June 2021 RDSA 1,926.17 EUR 16.80 Huibert Vigeveno 21 June 2021 RDSA 1,373.51 EUR 16.80 Maarten Wetselaar 21 June 2021 RDSA 1,688.66 EUR 16.80

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency EUR Price 16.80 Volume 5,683.67 Total 95,485.66 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



5,683.67

16.80

95,485.66 Date of transaction 21/06/2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Jessica Last Name(s) Uhl 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A) Identification Code US7802592060 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency USD Price 40.48 Volume 1,633.46 Total 66,122.46 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



1,633.46

40.48

66,122.46 Date of transaction 21/06/2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency EUR Price 16.80 Volume 1,688.66 Total 28,369.49 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



1,688.66

16.80

28,369.49 Date of transaction 21/06/2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency GBP Price 13.62 Volume 1,531.04 Total 20,852.76 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



1,531.04

13.62

20,852.76 Date of transaction 21/06/2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency EUR Price 16.80 Volume 1,258.82 Total 21,148.18 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



1,258.82

16.80

21,148.18 Date of transaction 21/06/2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency EUR Price 16.80 Volume 1,926.17 Total 32,359.66 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



1,926.17

16.80

32,359.66 Date of transaction 21/06/2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Huibert Last Name(s) Vigeveno 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency EUR Price 16.80 Volume 1,373.51 Total 23,074.97 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



1,373.51

16.80

23,074.97 Date of transaction 21/06/2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Maarten Last Name(s) Wetselaar 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency EUR Price 16.80 Volume 1,688.66 Total 28,369.49 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



1,688.66

16.80

28,369.49 Date of transaction 21/06/2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue







