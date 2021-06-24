GBT Filed a Patent for a Wireless Movement and Position Detection System

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT" or the "Company"), filed a provisional patent (application number 63211573) with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"), for a real time movement and position detection method and system. The system includes a radio-based motion and image technologies. An AI technology controls radio waves transmission and analyzes the reflected information to construct 2D and 3D images including real time movement. The project's internal code name is "Apollo". Apollo technology is based on radio transmission within specific frequencies, measuring and analyzing the returned reflected waves information. The reflection will be analyzed by an AI algorithm with the goal of finding distinctive patterns such as detecting people's movements, detecting stationary objects and even potentially measuring a human's vitals. The technology is designed to scan within indoor and outdoor environments. The technology contemplates the inclusion of radio-based location system to enable accurate position of people and objects within the covered area. The Company believes that the technology encapsulates a whole world of possibilities especially in the health, security, military, and emergency response domains. The Company expects to file a non-provisional patent during the next few months.



"We truly believe that this type of technology can offer an innovative wireless solution in many domains. The use of electromagnetic radiation enables efficient scans through mediums and is designed to virtually make the system capable of "seeing" underground, under water and through walls. We will target the technology to be used in the health domain as a wearable-less monitoring system. It is our goal to apply its deep learning capability to enable rapid analysis of the RF data, identifying living entities and objects, and constructing a computerized image/motion in real time. We believe that the Apollo system can be designed to become a technological advancement and consider it one of our major IPs," said Danny Rittman, the Company's CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this system – other than getting the patent approved by the USPTO, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its efforts; and if successful, obtain and develop an actual specific approval. The Company would also need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

