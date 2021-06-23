Proactive news headlines including Nextleaf Solutions, Genprex, Ready Set Gold, Sigma Lithium and Esports Entertainment
New York , June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) cheers passage of Bill C-128 legalizing single-game sports betting in Canada click here
- NEO Battery Materials Ltd (CVE:NBM) (OTC:NBMFF) initiates design of pilot plant project to use its cost-effective, single-step silicon coating process click here
- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTC:CLGUF) has strong platform for growth, having raised over C$5.5M click here
- Ready Set Gold Corp (CSE:RDY) (OTC:RDYFF) (FRA:0MZ) closes private placement of convertible debentures for $1.82M click here
- Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) (FRA:L0MA) Ltd granted another US patent as it applies for dealer's license in Canada click here
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) to provide esports tournaments for the NHL's New York Rangers click here
- Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) (OTCMTKS:BABYF) (FRA:0YL) achieving high market penetration and rapid growth in online and retail sales in US click here
- Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) (FRA:2DE) gears up for patient enrollment in its Acclaim-1 REQORSA trial after FDA feedback click here
- HighGold Mining Inc (CVE:HIGH) (OTCQX:HGGOF) expands drill area for Johnson Tract in Alaska click here
- Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTC:AUSAF) says Audacious Brands gets foothold in Massachusetts market in partnership with Belle Fleur and Rapper Weed click here
- Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (TSE:DN) (OTCQX:DLTNF) (FRA:V5D1) sees its 2Q revenue climbing as much as 33% to C$17.3M click here
- Binovi Technologies Corp (CVE:VISN) (OTCQB:BNVIF) introduces web-based Binovi Touch to the more than 800,000 Babe Ruth League families click here
- Amarillo Gold Corp (CVE:AGC) (OTCQB:AGCBF) (FRA:72A) hits gold beginning at surface at its Lavras do Sul project, Brazil click here
- Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (FRA:BMVB) powers fan engagement at 2021 Bassmaster Classic in Texas click here
- Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) secures order from California county government in competitive bid click here
- Bioasis Technologies Inc (CVE:BTI) (OTCQB:BIOAF) (FRA:107) strikes convertible security funding agreement for institutional investment of up to C$10M click here
- Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQX:BNCHF) granted new work permit to advance Lawyers gold-silver project click here
- Los Andes Copper Ltd (CVE:LA) (OTC:LSANF) (FRA:L41A) says PFS metallurgical testing at Chile project has underscored its significant potential click here
- CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) joins the Russell 2000 Index; appoints blockchain expert Bernardo Schucman as senior vice president click here
- Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation (CVE:SGMA) (OTCQB:SGMLF) breaks ground and upgrades license for Grota do Cirilo in Brazil click here
- Milestone Scientific Inc (NYSE:MLSS) expands sales team to capitalize on interest in CompuFlo and CathCheck medical devices click here
