Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Volkswagen AG (VWAGY)

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming June 29, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Volkswagen AG ("Volkswagen" or the "Company") (OTC:VWAGY) securities between March 29, 2021 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you suffered a loss on your Volkswagen investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/volkswagen-ag/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On March 29, 2021, Volkswagen published a draft press release announcing its American subsidiaries' supposed name change to "Voltswagen." Media outlets reported that they confirmed with the Company that the name change was real. As reported by CNBC, "Volkswagen accidentally posted a press release on its website a month early on Monday announcing a new name for its U.S. operations, Voltswagen of America, emphasizing the German automaker's electric vehicle efforts." On this news, Volkswagen AG's share price sharply rose.

On March 30, 2021, however, The Wall Street Journal published an article titled "No, Volkswagen Isn't Rebranding Itself Voltswagen: German car maker says announcement by its U.S. operation was supposed to be an April Fools' gag." The article noted that "[i]nvestors have been clamoring for shares of companies involved in electric vehicles and have recently been pouring money into the stocks of established car makers with solid EV plans." Other outlets reported that the Associated Press was repeatedly assured by Volkswagen that its U.S. subsidiary planned a name change, which was false.

On this news, Volkswagen AG's share price fell more than 5% over the next two trading days, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) "Voltswagen" was never going to be used by the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. ("VWoA"), or on any relevant vehicle; (2) Volkswagen, VWoA, and their spokespeople purposefully misled reporters regarding the now-purported "joke" and/or "promotion"; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Volkswagen securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 29, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com



