Agriculture Equipment Market to Cross USD 172 Billion by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agriculture Equipment Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Agriculture Equipment Market Research Report, Type, Service, Technology End User and Region - Forecast till 2027" , the global market is expected to reach around USD 172 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the assessment period.

Market Scope

Goals of developed and developing nations to increase food production by 70% by 2050 can drive the market demand significantly. Introduction of subsidies to farmers and loan schemes for adapting modern methods can bode well for the market. Farm mechanization that refers to use of modern vehicles for irrigation of and harvesting of crops can favor the market. This can increase the output while keeping labor costs low. Government efforts to bring in farmers to the industrial fold by assuring timely assistance with fertilizers, crop seeds, and right prices for their crops can influence farmers greatly. This is exemplified by release of funds to states by the central government of India through its Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation scheme for establishment of farm machinery banks, distribution centers for machines, and custom hiring centers.



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2182





Competitive Analysis

Prominent players of the global agriculture equipment market profiled are-

Escorts Limited

CLAAS KGaA mbH

Daedong Industrial Co. Ltd

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Iseki & Co. Ltd

CNH Industrial NV

JC Bamford Excavators Limited

Deere & Company

AGCO Corp

New product launches and initiatives taken by equipment manufacturers to create public awareness and sell their products are prime strategies of market players. Partnerships and collaborations to improve existing technologies can also be witnessed during the forecast period.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 pages) on Agriculture Equipment

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/agriculture-equipment-market-2182





COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the supply chain of agriculture equipment which has in extent foiled the plans of procurement of additional arable land for cultivation. Focus of companies for producing crops locally and sell to farm outlets is expected to drive the market demand significantly. New farm laws enabling companies to tie-up with large farmers to gain stocks of viable crops in respect to customer demand may be suitable to the market. This is evident by establishment of centers housing fresh farm produce.

Industry Trends

Introduction of smart equipment capable of providing accurate metrics on soil quality and other parameters vital for a good harvest can disrupt the agriculture equipment market. This is exemplified by Caterpillar launching skid-steer loaders with room for attachment for other equipment for multi-tasking purposes. The tools in the machine can recognize new equipment and assign controls accordingly.

Farm monitoring platforms have gained prominence with the evolution of internet of things and use of data for improving farming practices. Recently, FarmMicro has launched a farm control monitoring system, SmartFarm, for allowing farmers overall control of their equipment. Examples of applications are livestock monitoring and control of irrigation gates, rain gauges, and farm gates. The company has even partnered with John Deere to provide real-time data for proving insights into operatins.



Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2182





Segmentation

By product type, tractors are expected to capture a large demand share of the agriculture equipment market due to demand for self-driving tractors and low-weight tractors. Huge demand for cash crops and increasing rate of mechanization in farm practices can drive the segment demand over the forecast period. On the other hand, harvesters can attain a huge market share owing to efforts by farmers to limit their dependency on labor and increase in profits.

By function, the plowing & cultivation segment is bound to maintain its dominance owing to need for maintaining high productivity and improvement in soil fertility levels.

By sales channel, the aftermarket channel can record a strong growth rate owing to establishment of various centers and stores dedicated to repair of agriculture equipment. The large dependence of agriculture by a sizeable populace in countries of Argentina, Brazil, China, and India can augur favorably for the segment in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis

APAC is touted to lead the global market owing to increased demand for food by the large population residing in China and India coupled with need for sustainable practices. Government support for enabling modern equipment for resident farmers and rising export of cereals from the region can bolster market demand. Indonesia has also vouched for local production of farm equipment with the government setting aside a fund for increasing yields and investing in rice science. Huge demand for tractors and investments to reduce harvest losses can drive the market.

North America has assumed the second position in the agriculture equipment market owing to huge demand for tractors. Used farm equipment is another niche segment sprouting in the region owing to assurance on these products given by certified preowned programs. In addition, leasing of equipment to farmers in Canada and the U.S. may also bolster market revenues.

Industry Update

Western Equipment Dealers Association (WEDA) has selected Cambrige Global Payments as its main provider of currency transactions and foreign currency exchange in North America. This can benefit its clients and lead to savings on common transactions.

Localized Manufacture of Machinery to Boost Demand in Global Agriculture Equipment Market

The global agriculture equipment market is bound to witness skyrocketing sales owing to shift to modern equipment and sustainable farming practices. The huge industry for cash crops and loans offered to farmers for purchase of equipment can boost the market growth. Investments in yield productivity and prevention of harvest losses can influence the market sales. Procurement of farm equipment integrated with latest technologies can be witnessed in the coming years.



To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2182





Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Research Report: By Product Type (Tractor, Harvester, Cultivation & Soil Separation Equipment and others), Function (Harvesting, Planting & Fertilizing, Haying, Plowing & Cultivation and others), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World)



About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter







Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com