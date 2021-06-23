Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Host R&D Day on June 30, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will host a Research and Development Day from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in New York City and virtually.



Apellis' senior executive team will be joined by the following key opinion leaders at the event, which will feature a deep dive into the company's growing pipeline in rare disease, ophthalmology, and neurology:

Bruno Fattizzo, M.D., Prof., Consultant Hematologist and Clinical Researcher at Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda Policlinico Hospital, Milan, Italy

Angela Genge, M.D., FRCP(C), Executive Director, Clinical Research Unit & Director of ALS Center of Excellence at the Montreal Neurological Institute

Matthew Pickering, Ph.D., M.B., B.S., Professor of Rheumatology and Wellcome Trust Senior Fellow in Clinical Science, Imperial College London via Imperial Consultants

Ilene Weitz, M.D., Professor of Clinical Medicine, Jane Ann Nohl Division of Hematology, Keck-USC School of Medicine

Charles Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Research, Retina Consultants of Texas



A live webcast and slide presentation will also be available from the "Events and Presentations" page of the "Investors and Media" section of Apellis.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology. For more information, please visit www.apellis.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of the expected closing of the exchanges. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether the conditions for the closing of the exchanges will be satisfied and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Apellis' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2021 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

