Forescout Taps Ellen Sundra as Chief Customer Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc., the leader in Enterprise of Things security, today announced that Ellen Sundra, senior vice president of global system engineering and enablement, has been promoted to Chief Customer Officer (CCO), effective immediately. In her new role as CCO, Sundra will be responsible for uniting Forescout's technical teams that engage the customer at every stage of their journey. This will provide an optimal experience as the company helps enterprise organizations mitigate risks brought on by the billions of network-connected devices, including IoT and operational technology (OT).



"Throughout my 11 years at Forescout, I have shared in the success of many customers' journeys. Working together, we have increased visibility and protection for their networks and helped countless customers achieve even the most stringent compliance objectives. From the first conversation with our sales team through product deployment, technical support and professional services, we are uniting our efforts to simplify and accelerate the customers' path to success," said Ellen Sundra, Chief Customer Officer, Forescout. "I am humbled to represent the voice of our customers on Forescout's leadership team."

In her expanded role, Sundra will continue to lead global system engineering and enablement and will add professional services and customer support to her team. Sundra joined Forescout in 2010 and has been instrumental in driving cross-functional efforts between sales, product and engineering to deliver on customers' technical needs. She has also been instrumental in building a world-class global system engineering and enablement team across Forescout's commercial and federal business, as well as transforming the customer training and certification program.

"Since starting as CEO earlier this year, I have been impressed with Ellen's dedication and commitment to our customers, partners and team. She consistently puts our customers first and has been integral to the company's growth over the last 11 years," said Wael Mohamed, CEO, Forescout. "Ellen builds strong, effective teams, and we are excited to see her take on an expanded leadership role that unites our customers' experience."

"Ellen is a fantastic leader with the ability to unite and motivate a team. She understands customer service and puts customers first every single day. I am pleased to see her take on an expanded leadership position of Chief Customer Officer. This role is made for her," said Kirsten Davies, SVP and Chief Information Security Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies.

"Cybersecurity has transformed from back-office necessity to boardroom priority," said Tye Hayes, Interim Chief Information Officer, City of Atlanta. "Speed and agility are critical to protect our organization against today's emerging threats. Forescout was our trusted source of truth during our ransomware attack a few years ago. The company's focus on customers is best in class and the team understands the pressure and scrutiny we are under and have reflected this by streamlining our path to success. I am excited to see what Ellen will accomplish in her new role as Chief Customer Officer."

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc. actively defends the Enterprise of Things by identifying, segmenting and enforcing compliance of every connected thing. Fortune 1000 companies trust Forescout as it provides the most widely deployed, enterprise-class platform at scale across IT, IoT and OT managed and unmanaged devices. Forescout arms customers with more device intelligence than any other company in the world, allowing organizations across every industry to accurately classify risk, detect anomalies and quickly remediate cyberthreats without disruption of critical business assets. Don't just see it. Secure it.

The Enterprise of Things – Secured. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

© 2021 Forescout Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Forescout Technologies, Inc. is a Delaware corporation. A list of our trademarks and patents can be found at https://www.forescout.com/company/legal/intellectual-property-patents-trademarks. Other brands, products, or service names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact

Katie Beck

Forescout Technologies, Inc.

katie.beck@forescout.com



