Proactive news headlines including Aeris Resources, Blackstone Minerals, Peninsula Energy and Latitude Consolidated
Sydney, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) (OTC:ARSRF) has welcomed high-grade assay results from its Canbelego Copper Joint Venture project (30%:70%) with Helix Resources Ltd (ASX:HLX). Click here
- Platina Resources Ltd (ASX:PGM) (OTC:PTNUF) (FRA:P4R) has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Xanadu Gold Project in Western Australia and allotted 12,735,849 ordinary fully paid shares as consideration. Click here
- Blackstone Minerals Ltd's (ASX:BSX) (OTC:BLSTF) wholly-owned subsidiary, Codrus Minerals Ltd (ASX:CDR), has completed its initial public offering (IPO) and has started trading on the ASX today. Click here
- Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX:AOU) plans to undertake a 3,000-metre drill program at its Nepean Nickel Project near Coolgardie in Western Australia starting in late July. Click here
- Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN) (OTC:PENMF) (FRA:P1M) has completed a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to eligible shareholders raising a total of A$2 million. Click here
- Latitude Consolidated Ltd (ASX:LCD) (FRA:1KX) has received further strong gold assay results from the Phase 1 drill program underway at the Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) believes the latest results from infill and extensional drilling could improve the forecast production rate and project economics at its namesake gold play in Western Australia. Click here
- Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX:TEG) (FRA:WMOA) has launched a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to eligible shareholders of quoted options in the company. Click here
- Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) (OTC:RLTOF) (FRA:R1Y) has added debt and equity market, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture management and operational experience to its executive team with the appointment of Mark Freeman as finance director. Click here
- White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTMKTS:WRMCF) and AuStar Gold Ltd (ASX:AUL) are one step closer to merging after the Federal Court of Australia approved the despatch of AuStar's scheme booklet. Click here
