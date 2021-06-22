HP Inc. Names Bruce Broussard to Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) today announced the appointment of Bruce Broussard to its Board of Directors. Broussard currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Humana, one of the world's leading healthcare companies.

"Bruce's diverse leadership experience spanning public companies and private organizations, combined with his extensive expertise in the healthcare and health technology arenas, will be an excellent addition to our Board as we continue to transform HP and drive long-term value creation," said Chip Bergh, Chair of HP's Board of Directors.

Prior to joining Humana in 2011, Broussard was CEO of McKesson Specialty/US Oncology, Inc. US Oncology was purchased by McKesson in December 2010. At US Oncology, he served in a number of senior executive roles, including Chief Financial Officer, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

Broussard is a member of the Business Roundtable, the Business Council, and the American Heart Association CEO Roundtable. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of KeyCorp and Humana, and member and chair of America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP).

He holds a bachelor's degree in Finance and Accounting from Texas A&M University, as well as a master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Houston.

The HP Board of Directors is one of the most diverse of any technology company in the US. The full HP Board is listed at HP.com.

