Clever Leaves to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences on June 29, 2021
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) ("Clever Leaves" or the "Company"), a multinational operator, or MNO, and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, will be presenting at the following investor conferences on Tuesday, June 29, 2021:
Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual International Cannabis Forum
Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gbKfRR3KRuyJ0a2YPh_Alg
KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference
Presentation Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Webcast: https://bit.ly/34Tj6je
To receive additional information, please contact your respective conference representative or the Company's investor relations team at CLVR@gatewayir.com.
About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.
Clever Leaves is a multinational cannabis company with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry's leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. Clever Leaves has received multiple international certifications that have enabled it to increase its export and sales capacity from its Colombian operations, including European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification, a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification by Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute - Invima, and Good Agricultural and Collecting Practices (GACP) Certification. Clever Leaves was granted a license in Portugal from Infarmed – the Portuguese health authority – which allows Clever Leaves to cultivate, import and export dry flower for medicinal and research purposes. In addition, the Portuguese operation was granted certification of compliance with GACP and IMC-GAP.
For more information, please visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/ and follow us on LinkedIn.
Clever Leaves Investor Inquiries:
Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner
Gateway Investor Relations
+1949-574-3860
CLVR@gatewayir.com
Clever Leaves Press Contacts:
McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
+1347-487-6197
mmiller@kcsa.com
Diana Sigüenza
Strategic Communications Director
+57310-236-8830
diana.siguenza@cleverleaves.com
Clever Leaves Commercial Inquiries:
Andrew Miller
Vice President Sales - EMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific
+1416-817-1336
andrew.miller@cleverleaves.com