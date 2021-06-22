GitLab Inc. Brings Future of Work Leaders Together for REMOTE by GitLab Event

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GitLab Inc., a company that offers a complete DevOps Platform, today announced its half-day remote work symposium, REMOTE by GitLab , taking place virtually on June 29.



REMOTE by GitLab offers attendees the opportunity to learn how to create and sustain scalable remote practices within their teams and organizations from remote leaders across tech verticals. These experts, including CEOs, Chief People Officers and employee experience leaders, will bring unique perspectives detailing how remote work is transforming lives, companies, and communities.

"REMOTE by GitLab brings together the workplace design community to demystify the components of a successful remote work environment," said Darren Murph, head of remote at GitLab Inc. "We are proud to be at the forefront of the all-remote movement and look forward to hosting workplace pioneers and advocates for greater workplace flexibility. We hope our attendees are inspired to embrace the future of business and culture in the post-office world."

A Dual Track Conference

The conference agenda features two tracks — Elevating Culture and Making Remote Work. Each track features a mix of topics, including sessions on culturing building, maintaining remote operations, what new distributed teams look like, and how some companies are addressing seismic shifts away from the office and traditional ways of doing business.

The carefully curated schedule will feature sessions from leading remote experts, including:

Lynne Oldham, CPO, Zoom

Daisy Linden, Director of Employee Experience and Remote First, Coinbase

Richard Cho, Head of Recruiting, Robinhood

Maisha Gray-Diggs, Senior Director of Talent Acquisition, Twitter

Prithwiraj (Raj) Choudhury, Lumry Family Associate Professor, Harvard Business School

Alastair Simpson, VP of Design, Dropbox

For the full list of REMOTE by GitLab speakers, please visit the schedule .

How to Register

To register for the premier remote work symposium of the year, please see our registration portal, here .

Thank You Sponsors

REMOTE by GitLab is made possible with support from our sponsors: Automattic , Commsor , Discourse , Kommute , Loom , MURAL , SafetyWing , and Virbela .

