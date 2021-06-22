Everything Podcasts Ltd. Announces Partial Acquisition by Pattison Media

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Podcasts Ltd. is pleased to announce its partial acquisition by Pattison Media, Canada's leading multi-platform media company. This deal brings Everything Podcasts' custom podcast expertise into Pattison Media's expanding digital stable in a dynamic partnership that promises significant and exciting opportunities for both companies.



"We are a group of passionate storytellers who have the privilege of doing what we love every day, and we're so excited to be able to tell brands' stories with a respected media powerhouse like Pattison, a trusted leader across the broadcast and media landscape," says Everything Podcasts Founder/CEO Jennifer Smith. "We have always focused on putting our clients first, and this has allowed us to create partnerships with brands around the world."

This acquisition allows Everything Podcasts to move to the next level, scaling up its services and broadening its reach to include continued expansion of large multi-national companies, tech, financial services, publishing, film and television companies, while expanding further into American and European markets.

"I'm so fortunate to be able to take my twenty-five years of broadcast/media experience and build this company, bringing many of the best creators in the media/podcast space together," says Smith. "As the founder/CEO of a women-led company, our team is excited to be with Pattison to place Everything Podcasts in the centre of the growing and diverse podcast media space."

Podcasting is the new media frontier, and Everything Podcasts is at the forefront with a unique ability to tell powerful stories that capture the attention of audiences worldwide. Everything Podcasts' clients have included national and international companies such as St. Michaels Unity Health Toronto, Kings College London, and Curatio, a private social health network active in 102 countries and 20 languages. The company has grown by 145% since 2019 and is ideally positioned for this strategic partnership with Pattison.

"This acquisition rounds out our media stable and allows us to offer our customers turn-key podcast solutions. It's for precisely this reason that Pattison Media wanted to acquire Everything Podcasts. With the extensive growth of podcasting, this was a natural step for us as we look to expand our digital components as a full-service media business," says Rod Schween, President of Pattison Media. "CEO Jennifer Smith and her team bring their expertise in powerful storytelling to the audience in a way that captures attention and lifts brands in a meaningful and memorable way."

The current management team will continue to lead Everything Podcasts and all of their existing, talented team remain ready to tell clients stories. Visit www.everythingpodcasts.com to learn more about this exciting new venture.

About Everything Podcasts Ltd.

Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., Everything Podcasts provides turn-key solutions for companies and brands eager to take advantage of the explosive growth in the podcasting space. From ideation to creation to distribution to promotion, Everything Podcasts is a full-service media production company with a global network of studios. Our team brings decades of experience in creating content that engages audiences and delivers compelling audio design and powerful storytelling. This talented team of award-winning creators produces original podcasts with and for companies, brands, and organizations that position their values with listeners and customers. National and international clients alike know firsthand the value of Everything Podcasts' "client first" philosophy in every facet of the creation and production process. Visit www.everythingpodcasts.com for more information.

About Pattison Media

Headquartered in Kamloops, B.C., Pattison Media is the country's largest, private, western-based media company. Spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, their operations currently encompass 45 FM and 3 AM radio stations, 3 television stations, 17 online news portals and a strategic partnership/partial ownership in digital & creative agency, Lift Interactive, in Edmonton, AB. Pattison Media is a proud division of the Jim Pattison Group, a diversified group of operating businesses, based in Vancouver, which has grown to become the second largest privately held company in Canada. Please visit www.pattisonmedia.com or www.jimpattison.com for more information.

Contact

Jennifer Smith



Founder/CEO



Everything Podcasts



Jennifer@everythingpodcasts.com



604-377-7922 Rod Schween



President



Pattison Media Ltd



Rod.Schween@pattisonmedia.com



250-372-3322







