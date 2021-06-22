TORONTO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting on June 22, 2021, at the Future Trials Conference: Decentralized, Direct-to-Patient & Virtual Clinical Trials. Divided into two streams looking at Early Virtual Trial Maturity and Advanced Virtual Maturity, the virtual event will welcome delegates and industry leaders to connect and explore the challenges in decentralized and remote trials.



Axiom's Brian Dempster, Senior Director of Global Clinical Management, and Sophia Chaudary, RTSM Lead, will be presenting "Unified Platforms: Realizing the Benefits of Integration in Trial Planning and Execution" on June 22 at 12:45 PM EDT as part of the Advanced Virtual Maturity stream. Their presentation will explore re-examining your approach to study planning and demonstrate how to build study execution around your technology by highlighting how unified platforms can seamlessly bring technology and clinical trial planning and management together.

"Clinical trial planning and execution need to be robust and streamlined to meet the unique needs of your trial as well as key timelines," Dempster introduces, "A unified platform plays a vital role in bringing the two critical processes together for better study results. With all study data ready for review in one place, it increases data transparency. And eliminates the complexity caused by disconnected processes when using separate systems. Integration in trial planning and execution can also reduce study management cost and resources. It puts you on the pathway towards managing your studies from a ‘Data-Driven' perspective."

"A unified platform opens up the opportunity to consider the technology in clinical trial execution and work that into your key study plans by ensuring the right stakeholders of your study are connected to a continuous data flow and up-to-date data visibility." Chaudary continues, "A solution like Axiom's Fusion eClinical Suite provides real-time dashboards, reports, notifications, and helps highlight actionable data. For example, the Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) module gives your team easy 24/7 access to enrollment details, notifications, and reporting restrictions for unblinded and sensitive data in real-time. The Fusion eTMF module also provides your teams secured and real-time access to all of your essential TMF documents."

Following the presentation, event attendees will have an opportunity to ask Chaudary and Dempster questions during a live Q&A session.

Learn more about Axiom's fully unified Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating its 20th anniversary after delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries.

Since 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, unified platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from over 15 fully integrated modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

