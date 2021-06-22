Veteran Technology Entrepreneur and Venture Capitalist George Lauro Joins the Board of IP Group Portfolio Company Tunoptix, a pioneer in Meta Optics and Computational Imaging

SEATTLE, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Machine vision and meta-optics company, Tunoptix, Inc. has appointed veteran technology entrepreneur and venture capitalist George Lauro to its board of directors.



His appointment comes at the right time for Tunoptix as it begins to emerge as a leader in metasurface optics, a new class of thin, lightweight, low-cost optics for machine vision that utilizes metasurfaces fabricated from silicon nitride thin films. It also reflects the growing interest in the technology from the industry and investment community.

George has more than 25 years of experience as a venture capitalist, investment banker, and board executive funding and building technology companies. He has been a board director of many public and private companies, including more than a dozen semiconductor/MEMS sector companies.

John Fijol, Tunoptix CEO and Director, System Technologies at IP Group, Inc., said: "George's experience is critical at this point in our development. He will play an active role in working with our team to secure new strategic partnerships, developing capital market relationships, and building the Tunoptix executive team."

George Lauro said, "having worked closely with John and the team over the past several months, I am confident that the Company's world-leading metaoptics and computational imaging platform is positioned for enormous growth in the multi-billion-dollar imaging sector. I look forward to helping the Company continue to drive forward."

The Tunoptix platform outperforms traditional optical systems by utilizing meta-optics and advanced reconstruction software in system architectures that transform optical data for digital processing.

The Company is addressing a $10 billion+ market with applications in machine vision, robotics, and industrial systems. It is developing partnerships with several large companies in the imaging ecosystem.

The technology was initially spun out of the University of Washington and is being commercialized with lead investment from IP Group, Inc.

