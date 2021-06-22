Senior Managing Director Pat Pericak Recognized in Global Investigations Review's Top FCPA Practitioners Survey

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced that Senior Managing Director Pat Pericak was one of 30 individuals recognized in Global Investigations Review's Top FCPA Practitioners survey, which spotlights the leading lawyers and forensic advisors in the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA") space.



Commenting on the recognition, Paul Ficca, Global Leader of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting, said, "Pat is an outstanding professional and leader who plays a critical role in helping law firms and their clients conduct complex anti-corruption and other investigations. This well-deserved recognition is a further testament to his strong expertise in the forensic and litigation consulting field."

Mr. Pericak has over 20 years of experience assisting law firms and public and private companies in managing multifaceted investigations involving allegations of fraud, foreign bribery and money laundering violations, as well as violations of the securities and commodities laws and regulations. He also helps lead FTI Consulting's support to monitors appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with FCPA resolutions. Finally, he assists companies in developing and strengthening compliance programs.

"I am flattered to be named to Global Investigations Review's Top FCPA Practitioners survey alongside these talented professionals," Mr. Pericak said. "The specialists in this field are diversely skilled, and I have been fortunate to observe and learn from them throughout my career."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com



