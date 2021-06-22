 Skip to main content

NYSE: DNMR Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Danimer Scientific, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

Globe Newswire  
June 22, 2021 7:10am   Comments
SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in November 2020 or earlier and continue to hold any of their NYSE: DNMR shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On May 14, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Danimer Scientific, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Danimer Scientific, Inc., had deficient internal controls, that as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance, that Defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased NYSE: DNMR shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


