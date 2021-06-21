 Skip to main content

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Lydall, Inc.

Globe Newswire  
June 21, 2021 4:56pm   Comments
NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lydall, Inc. ("Lydall" or the "Company") (NYSE:LDL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Unifrax, a specialty materials maker backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.   Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $62.10 per share in cash for each share of Lydall common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.3 billion.

If you own Lydall shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ldl
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Lydall's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $62.10 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Lydall's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.  

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com


