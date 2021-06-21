Nurix Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Stefani A. Wolff as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Product Development

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that Stefani A. Wolff has joined the company as chief operating officer and executive vice president of product development. Ms. Wolff brings to Nurix over 30 years of leadership experience in oncology and immunology most recently from Principia Biopharma Inc., where she served as chief development officer and formerly senior vice president of strategy and operations overseeing Principia's portfolio including BTK targeted agents. During her tenure at Principia, she successfully guided drug pipeline strategy and led many functions over time, including the company's manufacturing and technical operations, regulatory and quality, clinical operations, project and portfolio management, medical affairs, commercial and communications functions until its acquisition by Sanofi in September, 2020.



"We are thrilled to have Stefani join our team and believe her leadership, particularly in rapidly growing and maturing organizations, is extremely valuable as we realize the broad potential of our DELigase platform," said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix. "Stefani's cross functional experience is particularly aligned with our needs and her addition to the team is timely as we advance our pipeline with multiple promising oncology assets expected to enter clinical development this year."

"I am thrilled to join Nurix at this exciting time, as we advance four novel drugs into the clinic to address significant unmet needs for patients," said Ms. Wolff. "Nurix's DELigase platform and portfolio of protein modulators represent a truly unique approach with broad applicability, and our focus on oncology and immunology will enable us to find ways to treat these and other difficult conditions."

Previously, Ms. Wolff worked at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where she served as vice president of development and global project team leader, at Genentech, Inc., where she had increasing roles of responsibility over her 13-year tenure in oncology and immunology, and at Eli Lilly & Co., where she served in a number of roles in marketing and sales for over nine years. She is a member of the board of directors of Rain Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company. Ms. Wolff earned both her bachelor's degree in chemistry and professional degree in pharmacy from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix's extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix's drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix's wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton's tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurix.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements concerning Nurix's future plans and prospects, the planned timing of Nurix's clinical trial programs for its drug candidates, the expansion of Nurix's DELigase™ platform and the therapeutic potential of Nurix's platform. Although Nurix believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause Nurix's actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents Nurix files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including Nurix's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, Nurix's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 13, 2021, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nurix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.



