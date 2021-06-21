 Skip to main content

Oyster Point Pharma to Participate in the LifeSci Partners Genetic Medicines Summit

Globe Newswire  
June 21, 2021 4:01pm   Comments
PRINCETON, N.J., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the LifeSci Partners Genetic Medicines Summit on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

To access the live webcast, please visit the "Investors and News" section of the Oyster Point Pharma website at https://investors.oysterpointrx.com/.

About Oyster Point Pharma
Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases.

Investor Contact: 
Tim McCarthy 
LifeSci Advisors, LLC 
(212) 915-2564 
investors@oysterpointrx.com

Media Contact: 
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry 
(213) 262-9390 
sseapy@realchemistry.com


Primary Logo

