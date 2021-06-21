 Skip to main content

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds QTS, USCR, BWL-A, and SPRT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Globe Newswire  
June 21, 2021 1:28pm   Comments
NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Blackstone Group Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $78.00 per share in cash for each share of QTS common stock that they hold.   If you own QTS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/qts/

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Vulcan Materials Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $74.00 per share in cash for each share of USCR common stock that they hold. If you own USCR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/uscr/

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSE:BWL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bowl America Incorporated (NYSE:BWL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bowlero Corp. Under the terms of the all-cash merger agreement, BWL-A shareholders will receive $8.53 in cash for each share of BWL-A common stock that they hold. If you own BWL-A shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/bwl-a/

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SPRT shareholders will receive approximately 0.124 shares of Class A common stock of Greenidge for each SPRT share they own.   If you own SPRT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sprt/


