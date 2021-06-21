This Week: Sounding Board to Examine Leadership Development in Hypergrowth Companies during HCI Webcast

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Sounding Board, Inc., the premier cloud-based coaching platform WHAT: Will moderate the HCI webcast, "Accelerating Leadership Development." WHEN: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT) WHERE: For more information, visit https://www.soundingboardinc.com/blog/accelerating-leadership-development.

DETAILS:

Hypergrowth companies face many unique challenges, particularly around human resources, as these organizations move to support and sustain incredible growth, speed and scalability. They need to recruit a substantial number of new employees, ensuring these hires have the skills necessary to move the company forward. But maintaining such a rapid pace can create stress and pressure, making effective leadership crucial in this environment.

During this HCI webcast, Kip Kelly, Director, Sounding Board, Inc., will join Kill Kelly, Senior People Partner for Chime, to explore how the fast-growing fintech company is accelerating talent development with leadership coaching. Addressing some of the key challenges HR leaders in Chime's position face, attendees will learn how to scale talent development for rapid growth, critical leadership skills for managing change, aligning talent development with business goals and measuring the business impact of learning and development.

This webcast has been approved for one credit by HCI, HRCI and SHRM. To learn more, visit https://www.soundingboardinc.com/blog/accelerating-leadership-development.

About Sounding Board

