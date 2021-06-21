TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY FOR THE WELCOME TO THE 305 PRE-GAME CONCERT PRESENTED BY BACARDI

Miami, Florida, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labor Day Weekend in South Florida will mark the return of the Orange Blossom Classic. After a 43-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic Committee has organized a roster of exciting events ahead of the football game. Fans are invited to Welcome to the 305 One Big Community Pre-Game Concert Presented by Bacardi. This show will feature performances by Uncle Luke, Rick Ross, Ball Greezy, Trick Daddy and Trina at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Rap Legend and Miami native, Uncle Luke is the headline act known for hits such as "I Wanna Rock" and "It's Your Birthday" from his classic catalog. South Florida rappers Trick Daddy and Trina known for their club hits such as "Take it To The House" will also take over the stage to perform their chart-toppers. Grammy-nominated rapper Rick Ross known for his albums Teflon Don, Deeper Than Rap, Port of Miami and more will captivate audiences with his music. In the past, Ross has collaborated with artists such as Drake, Meek Mill and Wale. Known for his party anthems, Ball Greezy will also perform. This concert, like all of the events being organized by the Orange Blossom Classic Committee, celebrates Miami's culture. These artists have all influenced and shaped the unique sound of rap and hip-hop from South Florida and fans are invited to enjoy the live performances and take in the energy of the city of Miami.

WHAT: Welcome To The 305 Pre-Game Concert Presented by Bacardi

WHEN: Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 7PM

WHERE: FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, Miami, FL 33132

Tickets for this event will go on sale on Friday, June 25th at 10 AM on ticketmaster.com. For exclusive access to the pre-sale, events and more fans can sign up for OBC's mailing list at orangeblossomclassic.com.

Bacardi USA is the Official Spirit Sponsor of the Orange Blossom Classic, Presenting Sponsor of the Welcome to the One Big Community Concert, the One Big Community Bacardi Social Lounge and multiple One Big Community Pop-Ups.

The original Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) was a postseason college football game held between 1933 and 1978, featuring FAMU and another historically black school commonly referred to as the "Black National Championship" game. This year's matchup will feature the rivalry between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State University Tigers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

For more information, visit the web at orangeblossomclassic.com. Connect with the One BIG Community online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat to stay informed on all the OBC activities.

About The Orange Blossom Classic

Originally the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) was a postseason college football game held between 1933 and 1978, featuring Florida A&M and another historically black school in an unofficial championship, commonly referred to as the "Black National Championship" game. Jacksonville, FL was the location of the original game between FAMU and Howard University. The inaugural OBC was played in front of 2,000 fans at a "blacks-only" ballpark. Matchups continued on the gridiron, between FAMU and other HBCU's, for 45 years consecutively in Jacksonville, Tampa, Tallahassee, and Miami. After a 43-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic Committee and the City of Miami Gardens announced the revival of the historic game in 2020. Due to the global pandemic, the relaunch was postponed. The 47th Annual Orange Blossom Classic, featuring Florida A&M University's inaugural season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) against Jackson State University, is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 5, 2021. For more information about the Orange Blossom Classic visit, www.orangeblossomclassic.com.

About Bacardi USA, Inc.

Bacardi USA, Inc. is the United States import and distribution arm of family-owned Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world. The company boasts a portfolio of some of the most recognized and top-selling spirits brands in the United States including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch Whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, MARTINI vermouth and sparkling wines, the world's leading vermouth and the world's favorite Italian sparkling wines, and other leading and emerging brands. Visit https://www.bacardilimited.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.





