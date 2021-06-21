NorthStar Moving Partners with Compass Real Estate & Groundwork Coffee for Food Drive to Feed Hungry Kids

Los Angeles, CA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, has teamed up for a second year with Compass Real Estate and Groundwork Coffee for their 2021 Let's Send Hunger Packing Food Drive in partnership with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to feed hungry children in Los Angeles County.

The pandemic escalated hunger. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is serving about 900,000 people each month, which is three times more people than pre-pandemic days, and that includes children. For some children, the only meal they eat is at school. When school is out for the summer, families turn to a food bank for assistance. However, food banks often experience a decline of donations during the summer months.

"While life is starting to look normal for some, many of our neighbors are still feeling the economic impact caused by the pandemic," said President and CEO of the LA Regional Food Bank Michael Flood. "Last year, the NorthStar Moving Let's Send Hunger Packing fundraiser raised the equivalent of 185,000+ meals for our neighbors in need, and we are grateful for their support again this year as the need in our community remains high."

"The pandemic's negative economic effects will be felt for a long time and, unfortunately, the most vulnerable are children. Without proper nutrition children's health, growth and development are greatly impacted," said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. "I think all of us can agree that no child in Los Angeles County should ever go hungry. No child here, in our backyard, should wonder where their next meal is coming from. Our Let's Send Hunger Food Drive is an easy way for ALL of us to move from awareness to action. To assist our kids in need, we are so pleased to partner with like-minded companies Compass Real Estate and Groundwork Coffee again this year! But, please, we all need you to join us too. When we all work together as a community, we can ensure all of our children are fed. Your gift of $50, $100, $500, $1000, or more to our food drive will help the LA Food Bank put desperately needed food on our children's tables. Thank you! I also want to express my love, gratitude and thanks to everyone who donated last year, you make me believe we really can send hunger packing!"

The ninth annual Let's Send Hunger Packing Food Drive is online and in person at Groundwork Coffee cafes. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at Groundwork Coffee locations across LA county and a portion of sales from their Hibiscus Lemonade and Summer Seasonal Select Japanese Style Iced Coffee will be donated to the Let's Send Hunger Packing Food Drive through July 19, 2021. All donations will directly assist the needs of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

"Groundwork is always proud to partner with companies that have values aligned with our own," said Groundwork Coffee COO Evan Dohrmann. "That's why we couldn't be more excited to participate in the ninth annual NorthStar Moving Let's Send Hunger Packing Food Drive. Access to food should be a right for young Los Angelinos, not a privilege!"

"We are excited to participate in this annual initiative led by NorthStar Moving and the LA Food Bank for the second consecutive year," said Gillan Abercrombie Frame, Director of the Estates Division at Compass La Cañada Flintridge. "Giving back is a core mission at Compass. This collective effort directly impacts children in our community and our team is eager to surpass last year's donations. The LA Food Bank needs our help now to keep up with demand."

The Let's Send Hunger Packing 2021 Food Drive ends on July 19, 2021. Please make a monetary online donation today. To donate non-perishable food items or purchase Groundwork Coffee's fundraising beverages, please visit here for a list of Groundwork Coffee locations.







About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: "A+" rated by the Better Business Bureau, voted Citysearch "Best Mover," earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including ten "Best Places to Work" awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving's mission is to exceed their clients' expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.





