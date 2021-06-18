 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Voting Results from its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Globe Newswire  
June 18, 2021 1:31pm   Comments
Share:

MONTREAL, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX:SEC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 18, 2021 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

The following six director nominees, proposed by management, were elected at the Meeting:

Name of Nominee  
Votes For		  
Percent		  
Votes Withheld		  
Percent
Victor Mashaal   1,608,469   99.88%   1,959   0.12%
David E. Basner   1,608,478   99.88%   1,950   0.12%
Eileen Bermingham   1,607,478   99.82%   2,950   0.18%
Frank Daniel   1,607,469   99.82%   2,959   0.18%
Jeffrey Jonas   1,608,478   99.88%   1,950   0.12%
Richard Mashaal   1,607,469   99.82%   2,959   0.18%
                 

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Corporation's auditors.

About Senvest

Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.

For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Vice President, Finance of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com