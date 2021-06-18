 Skip to main content

ClearStream Announces Voting Results from Shareholders' Meeting

Globe Newswire  
June 18, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearStream Energy Services Inc. ("ClearStream") (TSX:CSM) is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares ("Common Shares") held earlier today were approved. A total of 28,825,958 Common Shares, representing approximately 26% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were represented at the Meeting.

All of the nominees listed in ClearStream's management information circular dated May 6, 2021 (the "Information Circular") were elected as directors of ClearStream to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote were:

    Votes For   Votes Withheld
Nominee   #   %   #   %
Jordan L. Bitove   28,231,225   99.53   134,209   0.47
Herbert Fraser Clarke   28,231,025   99.53   134,409   0.47
Karl Johannson   27,778,272   97.93   587,162   2.07
Dean T. MacDonald   28,051,691   98.89   313,743   1.11
Sean D. McMaster   28,028,226   98.81   337,208   1.19
Yves Paletta   28,256,890   99.62   108,544   0.38

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as ClearStream's auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The result of the vote was:

Votes For   Votes Withheld
#   %   #   %
28,472,750   99.98   6,504   0.02

The continuance of ClearStream out of the jurisdiction of Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and into the jurisdiction of Alberta under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the adoption by ClearStream of by-laws that are compliant with the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), as more particularly described in the Information Circular under "Particulars of the Matters to be Acted Upon – Continuance of the Corporation from Ontario to Alberta", was approved. The result of the vote was:

Votes For   Votes Against
#   %   #   %
28,355,274   99.96   10,160   0.04

About ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 50 years, ClearStream provides solutions to the Energy and Industrial markets including: Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. With offices strategically located across Canada and a dedicated workforce, we provide maintenance, construction and environmental services that keep our clients moving forward. For more information about ClearStream, please visit www.clearstreamenergy.ca or contact:

Randy Watt
Chief Financial Officer
ClearStream Energy Services Inc.
(587) 318-0997
rwatt@clearstreamenergy.ca		 Yves Paletta
Chief Executive Officer
ClearStream Energy Services Inc.
(587) 318-0997
ypaletta@clearstreamenergy.ca


