Income Financial Declares Monthly Distribution

Globe Newswire  
June 18, 2021 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.11317 per unit. The distribution is payable July 9, 2021 to unit holders on record as at June 30, 2021.

Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on June 30, 2021 will receive a dividend of $0.11317 per unit based on the VWAP of $13.58 payable on July 9, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $34.93 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

     Distribution Details
     
Trust Unit (INC.UN)   $0.11317
Ex-Dividend Date:   June 29, 2021
Record Date:   June 30, 2021
Payable Date:   July 9, 2021

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.quadravest.com 
info@quadravest.com 


