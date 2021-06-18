 Skip to main content

TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Globe Newswire  
June 18, 2021 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable July 9, 2021 to shareholders on record as at June 30, 2021.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.70 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.30 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $14.00.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details
   
Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000
Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375
Ex-Dividend Date: June 29, 2021
Record Date: June 30, 2021
Payable Date: July 9, 2021

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.tdbsplit.com
info@quadravest.com


