M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

Globe Newswire  
June 18, 2021 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable July 9, 2021 to shareholders on record as at June 30, 2021.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details  
Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B) $0.03125
Ex-Dividend Date: June 29, 2021
Record Date: June 30, 2021
Payable Date: July 9, 2021

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.m-split.com
info@quadravest.com

 


