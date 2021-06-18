FuelPositive Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent Filing of Patent Application for Clean Hydrogen and Ammonia Technology

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTC:NHHHF) ("FuelPositive" or the "Company"), a growth-stage company focused on licensing, partnership and acquisition opportunities building upon various technological achievements, announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers the recent announcement regarding the filing of a patent application for the Company's "Modular Transportable Clean Hydrogen-Ammonia Maker" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (U.S. provisional patent application number: 63197884).



To hear the audio production, visit: https://www.nnw.fm/IrbLy

To read the original press release, visit: https://www.nnw.fm/BTvqF

"Our carbon-free ammonia (NH3) technology will offer tremendous value by using less energy than incumbent technologies and will reduce processing costs through the reduction of operating pressure and temperatures," said Ian Clifford, CEO of FuelPositive. "This milestone for FuelPositive further reinforces the potential for the global implementation of our technology, and we are working rapidly toward commercialization, with Phase 2 commercial demonstration systems well on their way to being realized."

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian-based growth stage company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions, including clean ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries, systems and applications.

