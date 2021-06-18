 Skip to main content

Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Globe Newswire  
June 18, 2021 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and $0.05625 for each Preferred share ($0.675 annually). Distributions are payable July 9, 2021 to shareholders on record as at June 30, 2021.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $21.28 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.42 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $30.70.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. 

Distribution Details  
   
Class A Share (FTN) $0.12570
Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A) $0.05625
Ex-Dividend Date: June 29, 2021
Record Date: June 30, 2021
Payable Date: July 9, 2021


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.financial15.com
info@quadravest.com


