Proactive news headlines including Shree Minerals, Emperor Energy, SUDA Pharmaceuticals and Zelira Therapeutics

Sydney, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX:SHH) is focused on exploration and development of its range of projects across Tasmania, the Northern Territory, Western Australia and New South Wales. Click here

Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) has raised $1 million in a capital raise that was heavily oversubscribed within two hours. Click here

SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:SUD) (FRA:E4N) has signed a global, exclusive licence agreement with Imperial College London for a novel invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform. Click here

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD) (OTC:ZLDAF) (FRA:G1G) is buoyed that Curtin University researchers have developed a new technology that improves delivery of cannabidiol (CBD) based drugs into the brains of mice by up to 40-times. Click here

Arafura Resources Limited (ASX:ARU) (OTC:ARAFF) (FRA:REB) has welcomed support from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) in relation to a potential senior debt facility as part of the funding package for its Nolans Rare Earth Project. Click here

Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) (LSE:DNK) (OTCMRKTS:DNKLY) says test-work conducted at its low-cost Colluli Potash Project in East Africa has confirmed production rates and outlines a path to lower operating and capital costs. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE) (OTC:ARRXF) (FRA:38A) has completed the sale of the Wadikkee and Carappee Hill tenements on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula to NextGen Materials Pty Ltd. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) (OTC:PBIGF) has received a key regulatory approval from Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency ANVISA for its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of injectable (SC) pentosan polysulfate sodium (iPPS) versus placebo in subjects with Mucopolysaccharidosis type VI (MPS VI). Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) is turning its focus to regional exploration targets after a major fourth phase drilling campaign at its wholly-owned Cardinia Gold Project. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) (OTC:MGVMF) (FRA:6MU) has returned thick intersections in reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Big Sky prospect along a new gold corridor southwest of Lena deposit at the Cue Project in Western Australia. Click here

﻿About Proactive﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



