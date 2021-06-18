 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Proactive news headlines including Shree Minerals, Emperor Energy, SUDA Pharmaceuticals and Zelira Therapeutics

Globe Newswire  
June 18, 2021 2:47am   Comments
Share:

Sydney, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX:SHH) is focused on exploration and development of its range of projects across Tasmania, the Northern Territory, Western Australia and New South Wales. Click here
  • Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) has raised $1 million in a capital raise that was heavily oversubscribed within two hours. Click here
  • SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:SUD) (FRA:E4N) has signed a global, exclusive licence agreement with Imperial College London for a novel invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform. Click here
  • Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD) (OTC:ZLDAF) (FRA:G1G) is buoyed that Curtin University researchers have developed a new technology that improves delivery of cannabidiol (CBD) based drugs into the brains of mice by up to 40-times. Click here
  • Arafura Resources Limited (ASX:ARU) (OTC:ARAFF) (FRA:REB) has welcomed support from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) in relation to a potential senior debt facility as part of the funding package for its Nolans Rare Earth Project. Click here
  • Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) (LSE:DNK) (OTCMRKTS:DNKLY) says test-work conducted at its low-cost Colluli Potash Project in East Africa has confirmed production rates and outlines a path to lower operating and capital costs. Click here
  • Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE) (OTC:ARRXF) (FRA:38A) has completed the sale of the Wadikkee and Carappee Hill tenements on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula to NextGen Materials Pty Ltd. Click here
  • Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) (OTC:PBIGF) has received a key regulatory approval from Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency ANVISA for its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of injectable (SC) pentosan polysulfate sodium (iPPS) versus placebo in subjects with Mucopolysaccharidosis type VI (MPS VI). Click here
  • Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) is turning its focus to regional exploration targets after a major fourth phase drilling campaign at its wholly-owned Cardinia Gold Project. Click here
  • Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) (OTC:MGVMF) (FRA:6MU) has returned thick intersections in reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Big Sky prospect along a new gold corridor southwest of Lena deposit at the Cue Project in Western Australia. Click here

﻿About Proactive﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com