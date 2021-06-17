James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

​LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:JRVR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy

After the market closed, on October 8, 2019, James River disclosed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC. On October 9, 2019, James River's share price fell $11.06, or over 23%, on this news, to close at $37.88 per share, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 5, 2021, James River announced its first quarter 2021 financial results, reporting "$170.0 million of unfavorable development in Commercial Auto, primarily driven by a previously canceled account that has been in runoff since 2019."

James River's share price fell $12.16, or 26%, on this news, to close at $33.94 per share on May 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

