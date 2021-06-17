Cotton Creek Capital's Vecta Environmental Acquires Specialized Technologies

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cotton Creek Capital is pleased to announce the acquisition of Specialized Technologies, LLC ("SpecTech"), a privately-owned industrial services company headquartered in Sulphur, Louisiana, by Vecta Environmental Services, LLC ("Vecta"). The acquisition expands Vecta's technical capabilities, including chemical cleaning and degassing services, scale and customer base, while also providing Vecta greater density along the Gulf Coast.



"The partnership with the SpecTech team further expands our service offering within chemical cleaning and degassing services, providing our customers with a more fulsome suite of advanced solutions," said Kenny Rouse, Founder and President of Vecta. "With the addition of SpecTech to the Vecta family of companies, we enhance our technical expertise as well as our customer base, and we look forward to further accelerating SpecTech's impressive growth profile," commented Lee Rash, Partner of Cotton Creek Capital.

Post-acquisition, Vecta has nine operating locations in five states, with a coverage area and capabilities to service customers throughout the lower 48 United States. In addition to Vecta's chemical cleaning and degassing service offering, the Company's range of services also includes hydro-blasting, vacuum truck, tank cleaning, hydro-excavation and insulation & scaffolding services critical for routine maintenance, planned outages and emergency situations at customer facilities and job sites across a variety of end markets. The transaction closed on June 10, 2021.

About SpecTech

Specialized Technologies, LLC is an industrial services business founded in 2018 and headquartered in Sulphur, Louisiana. The Company provides technical chemical cleaning and degassing services that are critical for routine maintenance, planned outages/shutdowns and emergency situations at customer plants and facilities. For more information, visit SpecTech's website at www.spectechservices.com.

About Vecta

Vecta Environmental Services, LLC provides routine maintenance and mission critical industrial and environmental services to plants and facilities primarily in the South Central United States, with capabilities to service customers throughout the lower 48 United States. The Company specializes in hydroblasting, vacuum truck, tank cleaning, hydro-excavation, chemical cleaning and insulation & scaffolding services critical for routine maintenance, planned outages/shutdowns, regulatory compliance, construction and emergency call outs at customer plants and facilities. Vecta currently operates out of nine locations in five states, including its headquarters in Gonzales, LA, along with eight additional locations in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Florida, serving a diverse set of customers throughout the Gulf Coast region. For more information, visit Vecta's website at www.vectaenvironmental.com.

About Cotton Creek Capital

Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm that focuses on investing in and growing lower middle market companies in manufacturing, value-added distribution, industrial, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors. The Firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing between $10 million and $40 million in equity ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital's senior investment professionals have invested in and advised privately-held businesses for over twenty years with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Kate Boyd

P: 512-412-3306

kboyd@cottoncreekcapital.com



