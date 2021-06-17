Mr. Daniel C. Montano, CEO, is recognized as Biotech Entrepreneur of the Year and Dr. Marc Kahn as Medical Professional of the Year by the Nevada Biotechnology & Health Science Consortium

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhittya Genesis Medicine, Inc. (a private company) ("Zhittya" or the "Company"), is proud to announce that Mr. Daniel C. Montano, CEO, and founder of Zhittya Genesis Medicine Inc. has received the award of Biotech Entrepreneur of the Year from the Nevada Biotechnology & Health Science Consortium. We also congratulate Dr. Marc Kahn, Dean of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), for receiving the Medical Professional of the Year Award from the same institution.



The Nevada Biotechnology & Health Science Consortium (NevBio) was founded in 2007 to encourage the development and expansion of the Health Sciences and Biotechnology in Southern Nevada. NevBio is part of the national biotechnology association, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Council of Bioscience Associations. Thousands of people have attended the monthly presentations sponsored by NevBio over the last 14 years on topics such as immunotherapy, nuclear medicine, gene editing, sepsis, cancer, C-Diff, pain, biofilm, angiogenesis, clinical trials, patents, raising capital, and much more. NevBio has given legislative advice both in Carson City & Washington DC, on assisting the development of health sciences in Southern Nevada. Senator Harry Reid and the late Nevada Chancellor Jim Rogers have spoken at the award dinners.

Daniel C. Montano, CEO of Zhittya Genesis Medicine Inc., is a biotech pioneer leading the creation of a revolutionary biopharmaceutical treatment termed "Therapeutic Angiogenesis" and is the recipient of the Biotech Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Daniel Montano moved to Las Vegas in 2002 from California to advance biotechnology here. Therapeutic Angiogenesis has demonstrated in US FDA clinical trials that it can trigger the growth of new blood vessels, thereby treating heart disease, the number one cause of death in the world. In animal experiments, monkeys given experimental Parkinson's disease, then treated with Therapeutic Angiogenesis, reversed their disease progression. Heart disease, strokes, peripheral artery disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease are all diseases he is applying "Therapeutic Angiogenesis" to treat. If successful, Las Vegas could become the biotech center of the world for "Regenerative Medicine" through "Therapeutic Angiogenesis."

Dr. Marc Kahn will be awarded the Medical Professional of the Year, as the Dean of the new Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine. Dr. Kahn's experience is in both medicine and teaching medical professionals the business of medicine. His introduction of a joint MD-MBA program was very well received. His leadership of the School of Medicine is critical to the long-term success of making Las Vegas a biomedical center.

The Las Vegas Valley is developing into a biomedical center, with three medical schools and biotech companies that have either started here or have moved here from California. Biotech and health science companies are moving to Las Vegas to take advantage of its low costs, world-class airport, and hospitality facilities. The Las Vegas Valley's population has grown to almost 2.8 million people and is still growing. The Awards Dinner will be on Thursday, July 15th at 6 pm at the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas. Register at nevbio.org .

The Awards Dinner will be:

Event: The Nevada Biotechnology & Health Sciences Awards Dinner Date: Thursday, July 17, 2021 Time: 6 pm to 8:30 pm Location: Ahern Hotel – 300 W. Sahara, Las Vegas, NV Speakers: Dr. Marc Kahn, UNLV School of Medicine Contacts: James Lamb, NevBio, Cell: 702-499-3291 or jameswlamb@att.net Register: NevBio.org

Contact Information:

Daniel Montano, CEO

Zhittya Genesis Medicine, Inc.

Phone: (1) 702-790-9980

E-mail: dan@zhittyamedicine.com

Website: zgm.care



