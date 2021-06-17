SmithGroup Hires Jen Riedl to Lead Business Development in Denver

DENVER, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmithGroup, one of the nation's leading integrated design firms, has hired Jennifer (Jen) Riedl as a director of business development in the firm's Denver office. Riedl will work to enhance the firm's presence in the Rocky Mountain region by connecting clients requiring design strategy and solutions with SmithGroup's healthcare and higher education experts.

"Jen is focused on building relationships and understanding each client's long-term needs," says Brad Woodman, director of SmithGroup's Denver and Phoenix offices. "Her experience and understanding of the Denver market makes her an excellent partner for healthcare, higher education and business leaders who require integrated and strategic design solutions to set them apart."

Riedl will work in partnership with Health studio leader Brenna Costello and Higher Education studio leader Mecayla Cobb to cultivate and maintain key relationships with higher education and healthcare leaders in Denver and across the Rocky Mountain region.

SmithGroup's recent healthcare and higher education clients in the region include Craig Hospital, Centura Health, Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Mesa University, Colorado State University, and University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, among others.

Prior to joining SmithGroup, Riedl was a senior business development manager for Mortenson Construction where she focused on building key relationships with higher education, commercial and civic leaders in Denver and throughout Colorado.

Riedl graduated with Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies, Master of Architecture and Master of Science in Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She is currently the Leadership Connections Committee Lead for the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Colorado Women's Leadership Initiative. She is also serving on the board of the Montessori Academy of Colorado.

SmithGroup (www.smithgroup.com) is one of the world's preeminent integrated design firms. Working across a network of 15 offices in the U.S. and China, a team of 1,200 experts is committed to excellence in strategy, design, and delivery. The scale of the firm's thinking and organization produces partnerships with forward-looking clients that maximize opportunities, minimize risk and solve their most complex problems. SmithGroup creates exceptional design solutions for healthcare, science and technology organizations, higher education and cultural institutions, urban environments, diverse workplaces, mixed-use and waterfront developments, and parks and open spaces.

