 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intelligent Systems Announces Conference Participation

Globe Newswire  
June 17, 2021 11:26am   Comments
Share:

NORCROSS, Ga., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE:INS), the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Leland Strange, and Chief Financial Officer, Matt White, will present at the Sidoti 2021 Virtual Investor Conference June 23, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. ET.

This presentation will be webcast and available at the following link:
https://sidoti.cventevents.com/c/calendar/5be7c6b9-8c4d-4a45-bb2e-f585a0ba031d

About Intelligent Systems Corporation
For over thirty-five years, Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE:INS) has identified, created, operated and grown technology companies. The company's principal operations are CoreCard Software, Inc. (www.corecard.com) and its affiliate companies. CoreCard provides prepaid and credit card processing services using its proprietary software solutions that it also licenses to others. CoreCard has designed and developed a comprehensive suite of software solutions that corporations, financial institutions, retailers and processors use to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. CoreCard's flexible and proven processing platform is being utilized in many countries in addition to the United States including Australia, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Further information is available on the company's website at www.intelsys.com or by calling the company at 770-381-2900.

For further information, call
Matt White, 770-564-5504 or
email to matt@intelsys.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com