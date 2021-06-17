Second Annual Virtual Event REMOTE: The Connected Faculty Summit, Hosted by ASU, Convenes the Largest Global Virtual Event for Higher Education

TEMPE, Ariz., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona State University (ASU) successfully hosted the second annual REMOTE: The Connected Faculty Summit, a branded event recognized as the largest virtual gathering in higher education on blended learning. The June-9-10, 2021 event expands on the franchise's success of two prior REMOTES; the first in 2020 for Higher Ed and one earlier this year for K-12.



This year's two-day live event for higher education surpassed expectations through an extraordinary line-up of 130 innovative presenters, 4-year, 2-year, public, private and tribal institutions, featured Spanish translation, closed captions and transcripts, and offered attendees the opportunity to earn a Professional Development credential, certified by ASU.

Now on demand at REMOTE: The Connected Faculty Summit, registrants can come back through the end of 2021 to watch and engage with 84 featured presentations from multiple tracks running simultaneously covering connecting with students, equity, hybrid course design, leadership, student success and lessons from COVID. The event drew nearly 25,000 registrations and 12,000 attendees. Seventy-five percent of attendees were from the United States with large contingents from Mexico, the United Kingdom, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia/Gulf as well as 140 countries to engage with content that focused on building better higher education on the foundation of great teaching. REMOTE addresses hybrid teaching models, re-evaluating synchronous and asynchronous learning modes, creating innovative ways to engage students, challenges around inequalities, building new policies and more.

"The pace of reform across Higher Ed has been glacial over the last decade. Yet COVID, with its relentless, ugly grip, has ushered in more changes than we've seen over the past ten years, despite the good intent of faculty, administrators and innovators. Higher Ed is now changed forever, and the next two years will see that cascade of change flow through institutions of all sizes," said David Levin, University Entrepreneur in Residence, Arizona State University and Executive Producer of REMOTE. "Our virtual summit showed us that by learning together there is a lot we can do to create a better experience for students and help them thrive for today and tomorrow."

This year, recognizing the significant design challenges posed to institutions across the country, REMOTE added a Leadership Track with sessions where leaders and administrators across the sector identify the opportunities for systemic reform at the institutional level. The powerhouse lineup of trailblazers included: Michael M. Crow, President, Arizona State University; Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski, President, UMBC; Kristina Johnson, President, Ohio State University; John J. DeGioia, President, Georgetown University; Paul LeBlanc, President, Southern New Hampshire University; Dr. Christine McPhail, President, St. Augustine's University; Timothy M. Renick, Exec. Director, National Institute for Student Success; Jeffrey Selingo, Author & Higher Education Futurist; Michael Feldstein of e-Literate; Susan Baldridge, Provost, Middlebury College; and Dr. Kimberly Beatty, Chancellor, Metropolitan Community College.

Other highlights include:

Keynote featuring acclaimed author Anya Kamenetz, Educational Futurist, Lead Education Reporter for NPR who discussed a new reality education in a session that hit close to home for many faculty who have been forced to adapt their teaching models.

Educational Futurist, Lead Education Reporter for NPR who discussed a new reality education in a session that hit close to home for many faculty who have been forced to adapt their teaching models. Attendees have the opportunity to earn a Professional Development Credential issued by Arizona State University by completing a total of 6 sessions at REMOTE.

by completing a total of 6 sessions at REMOTE. Every session offered captioning in both English and Spanish with transcripts and the virtual setting allowed users to select English/Spanish to chat in networking lounges and virtual booths.

Hundreds of downloadable, free resources accessible to attendees in a curated Resource Center and from 25 Exhibitor Booths.

Each of the 8 content tracks featured a corresponding networking lounge where attendees continued conversations, during breaks and throughout the event.



ASU recognized 25 sponsors who supported the event:

Marquee: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Every Learner Everywhere, Pearson, Cisco

Platinum: McGraw Hill, Course Hero, Academic Partnerships, Chegg

Gold: Microsoft, Macmillan Learning

Sliver: ACUE, Alvarez & Marsal, Cengage, Class Technologies, Feedback Fruits, InScribe, Labster, Respondus, Six Red Marbles and Virtual Internships

Digital Sponsors: Cintana, D2L, LearningMate, Lucid for Education, Ment.IO and Unibuddy.

Media Sponsor: Times Higher Education

Register to view REMOTE: The Connected Faculty Summit on demand here. Stay connected with REMOTE: The Connected Faculty Summit on LinkedIn.

About Arizona State University

Arizona State University (ASU) has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

REMOTE: The Connected Faculty Summit is produced by Questex.

Media Contacts

Chris Fiscus

Assistant Vice President

Arizona State University

602-541-6254

christopher.fiscus@asu.edu

Kate Spellman

Chief Marketing Officer

Questex

kspellman@questex.com

212-895-8488‬



