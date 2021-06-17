(CCIV) Deadline Alert: Investors With Losses Over $250,000 Interested in Being a Lead Plaintiff in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Churchill Capital Corp IV– Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Churchill Capital Corp IV ("Churchill Capital " or the "Company") (NYSE:CCIV). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Sequential Brands between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



Churchill Capital is a special purpose acquisition company. Lucid Motors ("Lucid") is an American automotive company specializing in electric cars. On Monday, February 22, 2021, a merger agreement between Churchill Capital and Lucid was announced.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Lucid Motors ("Lucid") was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill Capital; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Churchill Capital class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Churchill Capital class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Churchill Capital class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



If you are a Churchill Capital shareholder and have losses greater than $250,000 and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.



