CareDx CEO Reg Seeto to Present at AAKP 4th Annual Policy Summit

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that Reg Seeto, President and CEO of CareDx, will present "Improving Access to Transplant Care: Telehealth & Technology to Enable Patients Along the Transplant Journey," at the American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) 4th Annual Policy Summit, which will be held virtually on June 17, 2021.



Reg Seeto will be presenting on the growing need for telehealth solutions, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, that has led to innovative solutions like RemoTraC, an at-home blood draw service, AlloCare, a transplant specific patient care app to empower patients to better manage their overall care, and Tx Connect, a cloud-based solution that helps more patients being placed on the referral list for transplant.

"Telehealth has proven to be critically important for transplant patients over the past year, especially with the added risk of COVID-19," said Reg Seeto, President and CEO, CareDx. "At CareDx, we continue to drive new technologies that improve access to care throughout the patient journey."

"As a matter of principle, AAKP is a staunch advocate for kidney patient consumer care choice of, and access to, innovations for the timely diagnosis and treatment of kidney diseases, including those delivered by telemedicine," states Richard Knight, president of AAKP and kidney transplant recipient. "As the premier kidney patient organization in America, with the largest membership of kidney transplant patients, AAKP has carefully analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the patient community and believes telemedicine and key medical innovations, such as those provided by CareDx, Inc., have set a new standard of care for patient-centered medicine. We are honored to have CareDx CEO Reginald Seeto as a presenter at our National Policy Summit and appreciate the support CareDx has provided since our 2018 Inaugural Summit."



To learn more about AAKP's Fourth Annual Policy Summit, visit https://aakp.org/programs-and-events/public-policy-summit/

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

