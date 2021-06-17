Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market to Hit USD 25.27 Billion by 2028; Development of Smart Airports Worldwide to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global airport ground and cargo handling services market is set to gain impetus from the increasing number of smart airport projects, especially in developing countries. In September 2019, for instance, Beijing opened its Daxing International Airport. It resembles Phoenix, the mythological bird, and has several technologically advanced features, such as automated bag-drop kiosks and facial recognition systems. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, "Airport ground and Cargo Handling Services Market, 2021-2028." As per the study, the market size is projected to reach USD 25.27 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period. In 2020, it stood at USD 19.20 billion.





COVID-19 Pandemic: Sudden Drop-in Air Passenger Traffic May Hamper Demand

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected revenue and air passenger traffic across the globe. The Airport Council International mentioned that in the first quarter of 2020, there was a reduction of 620 million passengers. This sudden drop owing to travel bans is likely to affect this industry. Our accurate reports will help you get a complete picture of the market to tackle the situation effectively.





List of prominent airport ground and cargo handling services providers present in the global market:

Dnata (The UAE)

Menzies Aviation (Scotland)

Çelebi Ground Handling (Turkey)

Aviapartner Group (Belgium)

Swissport International AG (Switzerland)

Worldwide Flight Services (France)

Fraport AG (Germany)

Airport Associates (Iceland)

Qatar Aviation Services (Qatar)

AirPart GmbH (Germany)

Havas Ground Handling Co. (Turkey)

DAL Global Services, LLC (The U.S.)





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Partnerships and Joint Ventures to Introduce Unique Solutions

The global market for airport ground & cargo handling services houses a wide range of vendors that are presently focusing on the strategy of partnership to develop state-of-the-art solutions. Some of the others are aiming to co-develop new services through joint ventures. Below are the two latest industry developments:

December 2020 : Dnata joined hands with Uveya to conduct a proof of concept for taking the aircraft cleaning service to a whole new level. It would use ultraviolet (UV) technology to sanitize cabins.

: Dnata joined hands with Uveya to conduct a proof of concept for taking the aircraft cleaning service to a whole new level. It would use ultraviolet (UV) technology to sanitize cabins. September 2019: AeroGround Flughafen München Gmbh Hand Fraport AG created a joint virtual reality (VR) training tool to assist in ground handling operations. These modules are available in English and German.





Segments:

Domestic Segment to Grow Rapidly Stoked by Rising Development of Tourism

Based on services, the market for airport ground & cargo handling services is divided into passenger handling, baggage handling, cargo and mail handling, aircraft handling, ramp handling, and others. By the airport type, it is segmented into domestic and international. Amongst these, the domestic segment held 51.17% in terms of the airport ground and cargo handling services market share in 2020. The ongoing development of businesses and tourism is set to result in the rising number of domestic flights. Lastly, by the infrastructure type, it is fragmented into greenfield airports and brownfield airports.





Report Coverage:

The report offers intelligent insights on new product developments, R&D activities, and future technologies. At the same time, it provides in-depth information about recent investments, developments, and untapped geographies. Besides, our analysts have conducted an assessment of manufacturing capabilities, strategies, and shares of reputed airport ground and cargo handling services providers.





Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Modern Air Traffic Control Systems to Propel Growth

In developing countries, such as China and India, the number of air travelers is rising constantly. This is set to surge the demand for new airports, especially in smaller cities. Hence, the up-gradation of pre-existing airports and the construction of new ones are anticipated to augment the airport ground and cargo handling services market growth in the forthcoming years.

Besides, the implementation of modern air traffic control systems, longer runways, and higher gate capacities are gradually resulting in the expansion of airports. According to CAPA- Centre for Aviation, in 2019, the global airport expansion investments were USD 137,254 million. Out of this, approximately USD 62,398.0 million was invested for the development of new airports. However, the requirement of huge initial investments may obstruct the demand for airport ground & cargo handling services.





Regional Insights:

Investments in Airport Modernization to Drive Growth in North America

Geographically, North America procured USD 5.43 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. Increasing expenditure on airport modernization programs and the presence of well-developed aviation industry, as well as the highest number of airports, would aid growth in this region. On the other hand, the market in Europe is expected to grow moderately backed by the rising number of travelers in France, the U.K., and Germany. In the Asia Pacific, surging investments in the development of new airports would contribute to the increasing demand for ground and cargo handling services.





