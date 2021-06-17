Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ChemoCentryx, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) ("ChemoCentryx") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against ChemoCentryx on behalf of those who purchased or acquired ChemoCentryx common stock between November 26, 2019 and May 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021

Website:

https://www.ktmc.com/chemocentryx-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=chemocentryx

Contact:

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453

Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435

Toll free (844) 887-9500

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new medications targeting inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. ChemoCentryx's lead drug candidate is avacopan.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) ChemoCentryx's design for the ADVOCATE Phase III trial was fundamentally flawed, which raised questions about the interpretability of the trial data and the ability to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the results from the ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; and (3) these issues raised significant doubt about the viability of ChemoCentryx's New Drug Application ("NDA") #214487 for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. As a result, the defendants' statements about the ADVOCATE trial design, and efficacy and safety results were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

ChemoCentryx investors may, no later than July 6, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(844) 887-9500 (toll free)

info@ktmc.com



