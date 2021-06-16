Sawdust Art Festival Returns For 55th Year In Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach, California, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly-anticipated Sawdust Art Festival—a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach—is thrilled to be back for its 55th year this summer in Laguna Beach.

The festival features the handcrafted work of 167 artists and makers, most of whom live and work in Laguna Beach. Guests are invited to shop along sawdust-covered paths in an iconic art village which is hand-built by the exhibiting artists in a myriad of lumber and color.

"It's all coming together," states General Manager John Bullard. "On July 2nd, we'll be opening our big red gate to the public. Guests will enjoy a more spacious setting and can feel good in knowing that even though the state has relaxed most COVID-19 restrictions we're still maintaining a high level of sanitation and security."

Monica Prado, President of the Board of Directors adds, "Its taken equal measures of strategizing, hard work, and hopefulness to build this show. There's a real sense of joy in our community of artists as we prepare to open. I've no doubt that our guests will experience that joyous, celebratory vibe."

Retired LBHS teacher and longtime Sawdust alum Bill Darnall is one of the artists returning this year. "As an exhibiting artist since 1973, my first love is ceramics. To have a chance to show my work again, and to demo and engage with the public is a privilege."

The 55th annual show also welcomes the work of 14 guest artists and 11 new Laguna Beach residents including Kate Cleaves who creates mixed media with her fiance Nick Flores. "The first time we walked into the Sawdust Festival, we knew we had found our home and the community we had been looking for", says Kate. "Three years later we are beyond ecstatic to officially be a part of the Sawdust crew, showcasing our art this summer."

Patrons can also expect three stages of live music and entertainment daily, art demonstrations, pop-up classes, and a variety of food and beverage options.

Sawdust Art Festival is open every day through Sunday, September 5, 2021. Hours of operation are 11am to 7pm, Sunday through Thursday, and 11am to 10pm, Friday and Saturday. Tickets may be purchased in advance online or at the Box Office when the show opens. For more information, please visit www.sawdustartfestival.org.

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/sawdust-art-festival-returns-for-55th-year-in-laguna-beach.html

Attachments





Media Company: Sawdust Art Festival, Media Name: Franky Duschane, Media Phone: 9494970517, Media Email: fduschane_sawdustartfestival@customers.prdistribution.org, Media URL: www.sawdustartfestival.org