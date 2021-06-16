 Skip to main content

Calibre Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Globe Newswire  
June 16, 2021 5:30pm   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX:CXB, OTCQX:CXBMF) ("Calibre" or the "Company") is pleased to  announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 6, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held via live webcast.  A total of 227,705,860 common shares of Calibre were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 67.72% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of May 6, 2021.

Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

  • Election of the Board of Directors; and
  • Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's external auditors for 2021. 

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Election of Directors

Nominee Outcome of Votes Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Darren Hall Carried 221,059,623 99.87 287,907 0.13
Blayne Johnson Carried 217,594,515 98.30 3,753,015 1.70
Douglas Forster Carried 206,796,860 93.43 14,550,670 6.57
Edward Farrauto Carried 217,622,712 98.32 3,724,818 1.68
Raymond Threlkeld Carried 211,892,851 95.73 9,454,679 4.27
Douglas Hurst Carried 204,869,393 92.56 16,478,137 7.44
Audra Walsh Carried 213,635,865 96.52 7,711,665 3.48
Mike Vint Carried 220,837,470 99.77 510,060 0.23
Randall Chatwin Carried 220,455,835 99.60 891,695 0.40

The directors will serve on the Board of Directors until the Company's next AGM of shareholders.

Appointment of Auditors

  Outcome of Votes Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld  
  Carried 227,631,322 99.97 74,538 0.03  

Full details of all proposals are described in the Company's Management Information Circular available on the Company's website at www.calibremining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darren Hall"

Darren Hall
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & IR
T: (604) 628-1010
E: calibre@calibremining.com
W: www.calibremining.com

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth.  Since the acquisition of the Limon, Libertad gold mines and Pavon Gold Project, Calibre has proceeded to integrate its operations into a ‘hub-and-spoke' operating philosophy whereby the Company can take advantage of reliable infrastructure, favorable transportation costs, and multiple high-grade ore sources that can be processed at either Limon or Libertad, which have a combined 2.7 million tonnes of annual mill throughput capacity.


