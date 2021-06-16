 Skip to main content

Globus Maritime Sets Date for the Release of First Quarter 2021 Results

Globe Newswire  
June 16, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
GLYFADA, Greece, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus," the "Company," "we," or "our"), (NASDAQ:GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it will release financial results for the three‐month period ended March 31, 2021, after the market closes in New York on Friday, June 18, 2021.

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of seven dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus' subsidiaries own and operate seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 Dwt and a weighted average age of 10.1 years as of June 16, 2021.

For further information please contact:

Globus Maritime Limited +30 210 960 8300
Athanasios Feidakis a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr
Capital Link – New York +1 212 661 7566
Nicolas Bornozis globus@capitallink.com


