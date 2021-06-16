SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FCBP, FOE, MSGN, and FBC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Enterprise Financial Services Corp ("Enterprise"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, FCBP shareholders will receive 0.6603 shares of Enterprise common stock for each FCBP share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $31.89 based upon Enterprise's June 15, 2021 closing price of $48.29. If you own FCBP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/fcbp/

Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Prince International Corporation, a portfolio company of American Securities, LLC. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $22.00 per share in cash for each share of FOE common stock that they hold. If you own FOE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/foe/

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSGE"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSGN shareholders will receive 0.172 shares of MSGE for each share of MSGN common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $15.00 based upon MSGE's June 15, 2021 closing price of $87.23. If you own MSGN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/msgn/

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ("NYCB"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FBC shareholders will receive 4.0151 shares of NYCB common stock for each FBC share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $47.50 based upon NYCB's June 15, 2021 closing price of $11.83. If you own FBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fbc/



