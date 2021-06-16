SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FMBI, SLCT, CNST, and DISCA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Old National Bancorp ("Old National"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, FMBI shareholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for each FMBI share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $21.12 based upon Old National's June 15, 2021 closing price of $18.63. If you own FMBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/fmbi/

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First Bancorp. Pursuant to the merger agreement, SLCT shareholders will receive 0.408 shares of First Bancorp common stock for each SLCT share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $17.16 based upon First Bancorp's June 15, 2021 closing price of $42.05. If you own SLCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/slct/

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by MorphoSys AG. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the company's shareholders will receive $34.00 for each share of CNST common stock that they hold. If you own CNST shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cnst/

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA, DISCB, DISCK))

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA, DISCB, DISCK)) ("Discovery") in connection with the company's agreement with AT&T Inc. ("AT&T") to combine WarnerMedia's entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone entertainment company. AT&T's shareholders will receive stock representing 71% of the new company with Discovery shareholders owning 29% of the new company. If you own DISCA, DISCB or DISCK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/DISCA-DISCB-DISCK/



