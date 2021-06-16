Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Immersive Tech Announces Appointment of HTC China President Alvin Wang Graylin to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 dba Immersive Tech ("Immersive'') is pleased to announce the appointment of Alvin Wang Graylin to Immersive Tech's Board of Directors.



With over two decades of experience in the technology industry executing business management prowess, Mr. Graylin has become a global name in the VR space with his international ventures. He currently serves as the China President of HTC Corporation, managing all aspects of HTC's business in the China Region including the VIVE VR division, phone, Viveport content platform, partnerships, investments and the company's XR Suite Business globally.

Mr. Graylin serves as Vice Chairman of the Industry of Virtual Reality Alliance (IVRA.com), and the President of the Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance (VRVCA.com). Graylin is an industry titan and one of the most respected and sought after thought leaders in the VR/AR/AI industry today.

"As the world reopens following the global pandemic shutdown, the need for high fidelity location-based VR experiences for consumers and businesses will surge. Immersive Tech's unique smart-container solution, built with HTC VR devices, guarantees a top quality full haptic experience with rapid deployment and low setup costs. That's a killer combination that the market will appreciate," said Alvin Graylin, HTC China President

For Graylin, technology was always at the forefront of his life. His love for digital devices began when he bought his first computer and other media products throughout his youth. From nine years of age to now, he has pursued his fiery interest in programming, software system construction, and hardware development. He obtained an MS in Computer Science from MIT, a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington, and an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management.

Mr. Graylin's nearly thirty years excelling in business management combined with his passionate commitment to advancing the VR industry have empowered him to be a dominant player in the tech sector. Graylin began his involvement in VR in 1991 when he studied at the HIT Lab at the University of Washington. Today Graylin is a highly sought-after speaker, and speaks at events and conferences globally to help build a scalable and vibrant VR/AR ecosystem.

Immersive Tech CEO Tim Bieber said, "We couldn't be more excited and honoured to welcome Alvin to our Board of Directors. The wealth of knowledge, experience and connections he brings to the company cannot be overstated. Alvin has more experience under the hood of the VR ecosystem than almost anyone in the industry, which will give Immersive Tech a strategic advantage in the deployment of our UNCONTAINED hyper-immersive location-based VR attraction."

Prior to HTC, Mr. Graylin was a serial entrepreneur, having founded four venture-backed startups in the mobile and internet spaces, covering mobile social, adtech, search, AI, big data and digital media. Additionally, he has held $100+ million P&L roles at a number of public companies including prestigious roles for globally recognized corporations like Intel and Trend Micro. Graylin is excited to contribute his experience and perspective to the Immersive Tech team as they look to evolve the current market with the next evolution in location-based virtual reality entertainment.

"The entire VST and Immersive Tech teams are thrilled with the stellar appointment of Alvin Wang Graylin to the strong Immersive Tech Board of Directors," said VST CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani. "Having Alvin's awesome talent, expertise and extensive knowledge in the sector will catapult Immersive to great new heights."

About Immersive Tech

As an industry leader in blending amusement park engineering and video game development, Immersive Tech has established strong working relationships with top organizations including: Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Intel, Allegiant Airlines, Capital One, Scotia Bank, and the US Food and Drug Administration among others for brand activations at events including X-Games, and Boston Hub Week, among others. Over the past four years, Immersive Tech has built highly sought-after escape room experiences for some of the largest Family Entertainment groups globally, including APEX Entertainment and Kalahari Resorts. Immersive tech also operates the newly launched company "UNCONTAINED", the world's first COVID-safe free-roam VR shipping container Location-Based Entertainment franchise. For more info visit the company's website at www.ImmersiveTech.co

