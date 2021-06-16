 Skip to main content

ChemoCentryx to Participate in the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovations Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 16, 2021 8:30am   Comments
SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (NASDAQ:CCXI), today announced that Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovations Conference on Wednesday, June 23 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ChemoCentryx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for two weeks following the live presentation.

About ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally-administered therapies. ChemoCentryx's lead drug candidate, avacopan (CCX168), successfully completed a pivotal Phase III trial in ANCA-associated vasculitis and a New Drug Application is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Avacopan is also in late stage clinical development for the treatment of severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

ChemoCentryx also has early stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer.

Contacts:
Susan M. Kanaya
Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
investor@chemocentryx.com

Media:
Stephanie Tomei
408.234.1279
media@chemocentryx.com

Investors:
Lee Roth, Burns McClellan
212.213.0006
lroth@burnsmc.com


