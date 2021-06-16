Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQB: NEXCF) Partners with Microsoft to Transform Higher Ed

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB: NEXCF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, "Companies Jockeying for Position in $106 Billion EdTech Market; Who's in Front?", please visit: https://nnw.fm/eNo3P

Last year changed the world in unexpected ways, as people and businesses looked to keep moving forward in the face of a global coronavirus pandemic. In many instances, COVID-19 simply accelerated the inevitable, such as trends towards digitization while lockdown orders were in place. Perhaps the most significant example was in education, where students from grade school to college went 100% virtual for the first time in history.

Education technology, or edtech, is a hot trend that, even as the pandemic wanes, isn't showing any signs of slowing among today's generation of digitally native learners, as evidenced by analyst forecast and upstarts such as Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB: NEXCF) , which is partnering with juggernaut Microsoft Corporation for solutions to transform higher education.

About Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

Nextech develops and operates augmented reality ("AR") platforms that transport three-dimensional ("3D") product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences, altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences. Nextech focuses on developing AR solutions; however, most of the company's revenues are derived from three ecommerce platforms, VacuumCleanerMarket.com ("VCM"), InfinitePetLife.com ("IPL") and TruLyfeSupplements.com ("TruLyfe"), as well as VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon.

For more information about the company, visit www.NextechAR.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NEXCF are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/NEXCF .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text "STOCKS" to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only).

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website, applicable to all content provided by NNW wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork



